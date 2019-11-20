Play

Stars' Corey Perry: Chips in with goal, assist

Perry had a goal and an assist with three shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

The 34-year-old scored on a breakaway midway through the third period for just his third goal of the season. His offensive game is clearly just a shell of its former self, as he's reached the scoresheet in only three of his 15 games this season.

