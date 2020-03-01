Stars' Corey Perry: Chips in with helper
Perry posted an assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blues.
Perry had the secondary helper on John Klingberg's game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation. The 34-year-old winger has racked up four points in his last six games, showing a little life on offense. For the season, Perry has 20 points, 69 shots, 66 PIM and 55 hits through 53 outings.
