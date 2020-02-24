Stars' Corey Perry: Contributes assist
Perry registered an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Perry set up Tyler Seguin for what would be the game-winner in the second period. The 34-year-old winger now has 19 points, 67 shots, 64 PIM and 46 hits through 50 contests. Perry is far from the consistent, 50-point player he used to be, but his peskiness remains and can help fantasy owners in deep formats.
