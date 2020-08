Perry scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flames in Game 2.

Perry cashed in with a rebound in front of Cam Talbot during the second period for the Stars' fourth goal. The Flames rallied to tie the score in the third, but Perry set up Jamie Oleksiak at the back door to put the Stars ahead for good. In five postseason games, the 35-year-old Perry has three points, 11 shots and nine PIM from a third-line role.