Stars' Corey Perry: Eligible to return

Perry (suspension) has served his five-game ban and is available for Thursday's matchup with Buffalo.

Prior to his suspension, Perry managed just two assists in his previous 10 outings and remains bogged down in a 19-game goal drought. Considering the veteran is averaging a mere 13:09 of ice time, the lowest of his NHL career, it shouldn't come as a shock to see him struggling to produce. The Ontario native should remain locked into a bottom-six role for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign, making him a mid-range fantasy option at best.