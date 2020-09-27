Perry scored twice on nine shots in a 3-2, double-overtime win over the Lightning in Saturday's Game 5.

Perry opened the scoring at 17:52 of the first period, but the Stars couldn't maintain that lead. Joe Pavelski's third period tally forced overtime, and Perry tallied on a scramble in front of the net 9:23 into the second extra frame. After a 19-game goal drought, the veteran winger has potted three goals in his last two outings. He's up to five tallies, four assists and 55 shots on goal through 26 games.

