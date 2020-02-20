Stars' Corey Perry: First two-point game in two months
Perry scored a power-play goal and added an assist with the man advantage in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Arizona. He also supplied four shots and two PIM.
Perry had an easy tap-in on the doorstep to open the scoring just 2:19 into the game. He later set up Radek Fakas's power-play tally in the final minutes of the second period. It was the first multi-point outing for Perry since Dec. 20 and it put an end to his seven-game goal drought. Even with Wednesday's effort, Perry has just 18 points in 48 games on the year.
