Stars' Corey Perry: First two-point game in two months

Perry scored a power-play goal and added an assist with the man advantage in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Arizona. He also supplied four shots and two PIM.

Perry had an easy tap-in on the doorstep to open the scoring just 2:19 into the game. He later set up Radek Fakas's power-play tally in the final minutes of the second period. It was the first multi-point outing for Perry since Dec. 20 and it put an end to his seven-game goal drought. Even with Wednesday's effort, Perry has just 18 points in 48 games on the year.