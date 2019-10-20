Stars' Corey Perry: Flashes of past greatness
Perry scored a goal and added two assists in a 4-1 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.
He played 13:02. This proud, one-time-star is 34 and on the downside of his career. Perry is just nine games from his 1000th and has 777 points. The Stars need an offensive boost to kickstart their luck and Perry looked like the sniper of old. He won't deliver three points a night very often, but he'll be a hot commodity off the wire. Probably best to leave Perry to someone else. The game is getting faster and faster, and his feet just aren't. And that will make him a risky play against today's young studs.
