Stars' Corey Perry: Game-time call Wednesday
Perry (foot) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jackets, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Perry's debut with the Stars has been delayed by a broken foot, but it appears the wait is coming to an end soon. The Stars will likely deploy Perry in a bottom-six role, but the longtime Anaheim Duck can contribute as a net-front presence on the power play. Perry is expected to take Justin Dowling's place in the lineup if he's cleared before puck drop.
