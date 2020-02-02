Stars' Corey Perry: Gathers assist to end slump
Perry posted an assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.
Perry helped out on Jason Dickinson's second-period tally. The two have been united on the Stars' second line recently, but it's not likely to impact Perry's production much. The 34-year-old winger has 14 points, 48 shots on goal and 54 PIM in 39 games this season. He's averaging just 13:07 per game -- consistent with third-line usage that doesn't warrant much fantasy consideration.
