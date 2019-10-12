Stars' Corey Perry: Hoping to be back next week
Perry (foot) is looking to return to action against the Penguins on Oct. 18, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.
Perry has been skating since Tuesday, supporting the notion that his return to action is imminent. The Stars could use a spark in the lineup, as they are 1-3-1 so far and have averaged 2.4 goals per game. Perry figures to slot into the middle six with power-play responsibilities when he's ready.
