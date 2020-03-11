Stars' Corey Perry: Manages power-play assist
Perry posted a power-play helper in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
Perry's goal drought extended to nine games -- he has three assists and 17 hits in that span. The 34-year-old winger now has 21 points this year, including seven with a man advantage. He's added 77 shots on net, 70 PIM and 60 hits in 57 outings.
