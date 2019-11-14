Stars' Corey Perry: No impact on milestone night

Perry skated in his 1,000th NHL game Wednesday versus the Flames.

Perry was limited to one shot on goal and one blocked shot in 15:53 during the 3-1 win. It's been a common theme for the once-prolific scoring winger, who has just four points, 10 hits and 14 shots on goal through 12 appearances this season. The lack of offense has rendered Perry as a non-factor for fantasy purposes.