Stars' Corey Perry: No impact on milestone night
Perry skated in his 1,000th NHL game Wednesday versus the Flames.
Perry was limited to one shot on goal and one blocked shot in 15:53 during the 3-1 win. It's been a common theme for the once-prolific scoring winger, who has just four points, 10 hits and 14 shots on goal through 12 appearances this season. The lack of offense has rendered Perry as a non-factor for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.