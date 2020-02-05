Stars' Corey Perry: On modest three-game point streak
Perry notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.
The winger has a goal and two assists in his last three games. Perry is up to 16 points, 51 shots on goal, 56 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 41 contests this year. Don't expect his current streak to last long -- he's occupying a fourth-line role for the Stars.
