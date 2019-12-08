Stars' Corey Perry: Pockets power-play helper
Perry managed a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.
For the second straight game, Perry helped out on a Denis Gurianov goal, this time with a man advantage. The two wingers have been used on the Stars' fourth line lately, and that may be a combination that sticks around given their recent success together. Perry is up to 11 points in 24 games, topping last season's production in seven fewer appearances. The 34-year-old also has 32 shots on goal and 22 hits this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.