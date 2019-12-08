Stars' Corey Perry: Pockets power-play helper

Perry managed a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

For the second straight game, Perry helped out on a Denis Gurianov goal, this time with a man advantage. The two wingers have been used on the Stars' fourth line lately, and that may be a combination that sticks around given their recent success together. Perry is up to 11 points in 24 games, topping last season's production in seven fewer appearances. The 34-year-old also has 32 shots on goal and 22 hits this season.