Stars' Corey Perry: Provides insurance goal

Perry scored his second goal of the season and had two shots in a 4-1 win over Colorado on Tuesday.

Perry beat Colorado goalie Philipp Grubauer from a sharp angle to round out the scoring just under seven minutes into the third period. The 34-year-old was mired in a six-game point drought ever since his three-point outing against the Flyers on Oct. 19. Those had been his only points of the season until Tuesday's goal. Perry's days as an elite NHL winger, and fantasy asset, are well behind him.