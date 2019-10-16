Stars' Corey Perry: Ready to rock

Perry (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jackets, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Perry will be lifted from non-roster injured reserve and make his Stars' debut. The lifelong Duck struggled with injuries and on the scoresheet last year, finishing with just 10 points in 31 games. He's healthy now, however, and he'll contribute immediately on the second line and power play. Perry is just two seasons removed from a 49-point campaign, so the Stars hope he can invigorate their offense, which has scored just three goals in the last three games.