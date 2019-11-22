Stars' Corey Perry: Registers three helpers
Perry had three assists and was plus-3 in a 5-3 win over the Jets on Thursday.
The 34-year-old figured in on each of Dallas' first three goals, all in the second period, and now has five points (one goal, four assists) over his last two games. Perry's burst has seemingly come out of nowhere after he had provided next to zero offense all season prior to this recent stretch.
