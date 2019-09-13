Stars' Corey Perry: Sidelined by broken foot
Perry will be held out of action for two weeks due to a broken foot, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Perry should be ready for the Stars' Oct. 3 regular-season opener against the Bruins, but he'll have some major rust to knock off after missing the entirety of Dallas' preseason schedule. The former Duck will be looking to bounce back in 2019-20 after notching just 10 points in 31 games during an injury-marred 2018-19 campaign.
