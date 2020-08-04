Perry scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three hits with two PIM in Monday's 5-3 round-robin loss to Vegas.

The veteran had a busy night on the scoresheet, although not all of it was positive: his minus-3 rating was tied for a team-worst. Perry's deflection of a Miro Heiskanen shot gave the Stars a 3-1 lead with 7:18 left in the second period, but the Golden Knights roared back with four unanswered goals in the final 20 minutes. The 35-year-old endured a difficult regular season with just five goals and 16 assists in 57 games, so it's encouraging to see him find twine.