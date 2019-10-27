Stars' Corey Perry: Throws body around in loss
Perry dished out three hits, blocked a pair of shots and finished with a minus-1 rating in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Penguins.
Apart from a three-point night in his third game of the season, Perry has been kept off the scoresheet in 2019-20. He and the Stars were shut out Saturday and will look to have a better result Tuesday against Minnesota.
