Stars' Corey Perry: Two helpers in loss to Panthers
Perry picked up two assists in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Panthers.
The 34-year-old's first season in Dallas hasn't amounted to much so far. Perry hasn't scored a goal in 15 games, and he had only two helpers in his last 13 coming into Friday. On the year, he has only three goals and 13 points through 30 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.