Stars' Corey Perry: Two helpers in loss to Panthers

Perry picked up two assists in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Panthers.

The 34-year-old's first season in Dallas hasn't amounted to much so far. Perry hasn't scored a goal in 15 games, and he had only two helpers in his last 13 coming into Friday. On the year, he has only three goals and 13 points through 30 contests.

