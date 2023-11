Smith (illness) will be available for Tuesday's contest against Winnipeg, per Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.

Smith was back on the ice for Monday's practice after sitting out the past two games due to an illness. He has generated two goals, one assist and 28 shots on net over 17 games this campaign. If he plays against the Jets, Ty Dellandrea or Sam Steel could be scratched.