Smith scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Smith's second goal over the last four games. Prior to that stretch, he went 16 contests without a point. The 34-year-old winger has remained firmly in a fourth-line role this season, though he is at risk of the occasional scratch when the Stars' forward group is fully healthy, as it is heading into January. Smith has just five points with 54 shots on net, 19 hits, 21 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 32 outings this season.