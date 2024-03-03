Smith notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.

Smith had gone eight games without a point entering Saturday. His shot led to a second chance for Radek Faksa to bury early in the second period. The helper gave Smith 12 points through 58 outings, and he's added 87 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-1 rating. The 34-year-old winger remains in a fourth-line role, though the Stars' tight cap situation makes it questionable if they'll acquire any forward depth ahead of Friday's trade deadline.