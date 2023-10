Smith logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

The helper was Smith's first of the season, and he's added one goal through five games. The 34-year-old is in a fourth-line role, but so far he's been able to fend off challenges from Ty Dellandrea and Sam Steel, who have been healthy scratches at times. Smith has added five shots on goal, five hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating while averaging 10:32 of ice time per game.