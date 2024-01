Smith logged an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Wild.

Smith snapped a four-game dry spell by helping out on Sam Steel's tally late in the third period. The 34-year-old Smith continues to log steady shifts on the fourth line, offering little in the way of fantasy upside. He has six points, 63 shots on net, 23 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 37 appearances.