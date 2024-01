Smith (upper body) will draw into the lineup against Anaheim on Thursday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Smith, who missed Tuesday's 5-4 win over Detroit, has five goals, eight points, 23 PIM, 22 hits and 20 blocks in 43 contests this season. He's projected to play on the fourth line alongside Evgenii Dadonov and Radek Faksa.