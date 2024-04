Smith notched two assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.

Smith ended a four-game point drought by helping out on goals from linemates Radek Faksa and Sam Steel. Playing in a fourth-line role has put some limits on Smith's offense, but he's done alright with 19 points through 70 contests. He's added 104 shots on net, 46 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-4 rating.