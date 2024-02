Smith recorded an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.

Smith has been steady in limited action lately, racking up five points and 14 shots on goal over his last 10 games. He's averaged just 9:39 of ice time per contests in that span. The 34-year-old winger is up to 10 points, 73 shots, 25 hits, 22 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 46 outings overall as a fixture on the fourth line.