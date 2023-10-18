Smith scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Smith had just one blocked shot in the season opener versus the Blues, but he was more productive in the second game of the year. The 34-year-old logged a team-low 10:10 of ice time Tuesday, and it appears he'll be firmly in a fourth-line role throughout the campaign. He's also playing on his off side at left wing, which could limit his effectiveness. Smith had 16 points in 64 outings between Boston and Washington last season.