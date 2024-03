Smith logged an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Smith's point streak is up to four games (three goals, one assist) after he set up a Sam Steel tally in the third period Friday. The 34-year-old Smith has 17 points, 100 shots on net, 44 hits, 25 PIM, 25 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 65 appearances. He remains in a bottom-six role, but his offense lately should be enough to keep him in the lineup over Ty Dellandrea.