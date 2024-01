Smith scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Devils.

Smith has picked up the pace lately with three points and nine shots on net over his last six outings. The 34-year-old winger is still unlikely to see much more than fourth-line usage, though he had 1:17 of power-play ice time Saturday with Mason Marchment (illness) out. Smith has produced eight points, 68 shots on net, 23 PIM, 22 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 42 contests this season.