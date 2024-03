Smith scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Smith's offense has been a little more lively than usual lately -- he has two goals and two assists over his last six outings. The 34-year-old winger remains in a fourth-line role, but he's at least been chipping in on offense. For the season, he's up to nine goals, 15 points, 98 shots on net, 43 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 63 appearances.