Smith scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

Smith missed one game with an upper-body injury, but he was able to step into his usual fourth-line role after the brief absence. He saw just 10:39 of ice time, making the most of it by scoring a goal in the second period. The winger has four points over his last eight outings, which constitutes one of his better stretches of the season. Overall, Smith has six goals, three assists, 69 shots on net, 22 hits, 21 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 44 contests.