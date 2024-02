Smith scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Predators.

Smith scored at 12:31 of the first period, and that goal held as the game-winner, his first such goal this season. The winger has 11 points, 78 shots on net, 25 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 49 outings while playing on the fourth line. He's got some safety in the lineup while Evgenii Dadonov (lower body) is out, but Smith's spot could be in danger if the Stars opt to call up a prospect eventually.