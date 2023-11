Smith scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Smith ended his six-game point drought with the goal. The 34-year-old has primarily played in a fourth-line role with virtually no power-play time this season, though he's yet to be a healthy scratch. Smith is up to three points, 19 shots on net, eight hits, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating through 12 contests.