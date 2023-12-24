Smith scored a goal on two shots, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Smith scored at 19:45 of the third period, tying the game at 2-2, which allowed Jani Hakanpaa to score the winner 11 seconds later. Smith had gone 16 games without a point, missing two contests due to an illness and one as a healthy scratch in that span. The 34-year-old has been confined to fourth-line duties, posting just four points, 47 shots on net, 17 PIM, 19 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 29 appearances in his first year with Dallas.