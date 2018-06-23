Stars' Curtis Douglas: Massive forward drafted by Dallas
Douglas was drafted 106th overall by the Stars at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Douglas's massive size makes him highly intriguing. A kid who turned 18 years old in March isn't supposed to check in at 6-foot-8, 205 pounds. Douglas's role increased following a December trade from OHL Barrie to rebuilding Windsor and the results were for the most part, positive. As expected, Douglas is still learning how to use his massive frame to his advantage. He moves well enough given his size, but Douglas isn't going to make his living making plays off the rush. It's extremely rare to see a forward his size and while there will be struggles along the way, Douglas has huge upside if he can ever put it all together.
