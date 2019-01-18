Douglas scored twice in OHL Windsor's 5-0 shutout of Erie on Thursday.

Douglas has made significant strides for Windsor this season despite the fact his numbers (18 goals, 32 points in 43 games) aren't overwhelming. He has fired at least five shots on goal on 14 separate occasions this year and he is slowly learning how to use his massive 6-foot-9 frame to his advantage. The 2018 fourth-round selection would be one of the largest players in NHL history if he ever makes it to the show. He remains a long shot to carve out a career as an NHL regular, but Douglas's ability to dominate a shift at any given time makes his development worth tracking.