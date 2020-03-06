Douglas scored twice in OHL Windsor's 3-2 loss to Owen Sound on Thursday.

Douglas is averaging a point per game (30 goals, 60 points in 60 games) for the first time in his OHL career, but he hasn't taken the significant step forward this season that many expected. Douglas will always be an intriguing prospect given the fact he checks in at 6-foot-9, but the 2018 fourth-rounder (106th overall) remains nothing more than a high-end lottery ticket for the Stars.