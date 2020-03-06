Stars' Curtis Douglas: Reaches 30-goal plateau
Douglas scored twice in OHL Windsor's 3-2 loss to Owen Sound on Thursday.
Douglas is averaging a point per game (30 goals, 60 points in 60 games) for the first time in his OHL career, but he hasn't taken the significant step forward this season that many expected. Douglas will always be an intriguing prospect given the fact he checks in at 6-foot-9, but the 2018 fourth-rounder (106th overall) remains nothing more than a high-end lottery ticket for the Stars.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.