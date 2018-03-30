McKenzie was returned to AHL Texas on Friday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

The forward position is generally the deepest in fantasy, so poolies can probably head to the waiver wire to find someone that can do as much -- if not more -- than McKenzie was with the NHL's Stars, including his output of two assists over seven games this season.

