Stars' Curtis McKenzie: Brought up to NHL
McKenzie was recalled from AHL Texas on Friday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
The B.C. native was waived after training camp but stayed with the Stars organization upon clearing. While it's not uncommon for lower-tiered players to get waived for the sake of the team staying roster compliant, we're guessing coach Ken Hitchcock is happy to still have McKenzie at his disposal since Tyler Pitlick (undisclosed), Radek Faska (lower body) and Brett Ritchie (upper body) are all currently ailing.
