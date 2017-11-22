McKenzie was recalled from AHL Texas on Wednesday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

McKenzie will be looking for his first NHL action of the season, as the Stars look to fill in their forward depth with Martin Hanzal (hand) still on the mend. Even if he does see game action though, the 26-year-old isn't likely to see significant enough ice time to justify his usage in most fantasy formats.

