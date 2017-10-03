Stars' Curtis McKenzie: Clears waivers, heads to AHL
McKenzie cleared waivers Tuesday and will be assigned to the AHL, reports Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News.
McKenzie played 53 games in the NHL last season, tallying six goals and 10 assists. The 26-year-old looked like he was developing into a role player after not playing any AHL games last season. Nonetheless, his value was limited even if he kept his spot on the NHL roster.
More News
-
Stars' Curtis McKenzie: Lands on waiver wire•
-
Stars' Curtis McKenzie: Healthy entering 2017-18 campaign•
-
Stars' Curtis McKenzie: Doubtful to return this season•
-
Stars' Curtis McKenzie: Continuing to be evaluated•
-
Stars' Curtis McKenzie: Won't travel with team•
-
Stars' Curtis McKenzie: Posts pair of helpers in Friday's win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...