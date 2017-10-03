Play

McKenzie cleared waivers Tuesday and will be assigned to the AHL, reports Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News.

McKenzie played 53 games in the NHL last season, tallying six goals and 10 assists. The 26-year-old looked like he was developing into a role player after not playing any AHL games last season. Nonetheless, his value was limited even if he kept his spot on the NHL roster.

