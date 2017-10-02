McKenzie was designated for waivers by the Stars on Monday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

McKenzie averaged 10:51 of ice time in his 53 appearances for Dallas last season. In those contests, the winger compiled six goals, 10 assists and 66 shots -- including three game-winning tallies. The 26-year-old will report to AHL Texas if he goes unclaimed off waivers.