Stars' Curtis McKenzie: Lands on waiver wire
McKenzie was designated for waivers by the Stars on Monday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
McKenzie averaged 10:51 of ice time in his 53 appearances for Dallas last season. In those contests, the winger compiled six goals, 10 assists and 66 shots -- including three game-winning tallies. The 26-year-old will report to AHL Texas if he goes unclaimed off waivers.
More News
-
Stars' Curtis McKenzie: Healthy entering 2017-18 campaign•
-
Stars' Curtis McKenzie: Doubtful to return this season•
-
Stars' Curtis McKenzie: Continuing to be evaluated•
-
Stars' Curtis McKenzie: Won't travel with team•
-
Stars' Curtis McKenzie: Posts pair of helpers in Friday's win•
-
Stars' Curtis McKenzie: Pots game-winner Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...