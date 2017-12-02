The Stars recalled McKenzie AHL Texas on Saturday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Martin Hanzal is day-to-day with an undisclosed ailment, so McKenzie will round out the Stars' depth up front against the Blackhawks on Saturday. The 26-year-old forward has racked up 10 goals and 19 points in 19 contests with AHL Texas this campaign.

