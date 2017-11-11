Stars' Curtis McKenzie: Promptly sent down
McKenzie was reassigned to AHL Texas on Saturday, TSN reports.
Well, that was quick. McKenzie had been called up Friday, only to pinball right back to the minors. From a fantasy perspective, there's no reason to hold onto the B.C. native, as he obviously has no tangible value playing in the minors.
