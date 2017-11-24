McKenzie is on the road again as he was reassigned to AHL Texas on Thursday, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.

McKenzie spent just one day in the NHL -- having been promoted Wednesday -- before being promptly sent back to the minors in favor of defenseman Julius Honka. The 25-year-old McKenzie should probably make sure to get his car tuned up ahead of winter, as he will likely continue to shuffle back and forth between leagues for much of the season.