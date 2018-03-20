Play

The Stars recalled McKenzie from AHL Texas on Tuesday.

Jason Spezza (back) and Brett Ritchie (lower body) will both be unavailable Tuesday against Washington, so McKenzie will round out Dallas' depth up front against the Capitals. The 27-year-old forward has racked up 24 goals and 45 points in 45 games in the minors this campaign.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories